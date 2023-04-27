(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) hosted the 26th annual Fur Ball gala on Saturday, April 22. According to HSPPR, the event was their most successful yet, raising $634,000 for homeless, abused, and neglected pets in the Pikes Peak Region.

Fur Ball is HSPPR’s largest fundraising event of the year, and in 2023 there were 500 supporters in attendance. Funds raised at the event support programs and services for animals entering the shelter needing new homes as well as subsidizing costs for publicly owned pets to receive low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, wellness exams, and vaccinations.

FOX21 Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke and FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister Emceed the event.

“We’re so grateful to our community for their support at Fur Ball this year,” says Duane Adams, President & CEO of HSPPR. “We have incredible supporters who care so deeply for the pets of our community, and they showed up in an amazing way.” 