COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — For all classifications except 3A, the second-round of the playoffs kicked off Friday night.

FRIDAY MATCHUP SCORE Yuma vs. Colorado Springs Chr. 24-23 Pueblo West vs. Ponderosa 33-14 Discovery Canyon vs. Roosevelt 41-0 Pueblo East vs. Lutheran 49-6 Mesa Ridge vs. Heritage 21-10 Legacy vs. Pine Creek 30-24 Skyline vs. Palmer Ridge 44-7 Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Cherry Creek 42-6 Winning team in bold