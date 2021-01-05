How to track your second stimulus check

COLORADO– For those who qualify, the IRS has released a website feature to track the status of your second stimulus check.

The IRS said direct deposits could take up to several days to post, but adds, funds were largely available on Monday, January 4.

The IRS has issued approximately 160 million Economic Impact Payments totaling over $270 billion.

The ‘Get My Payment’ feature will let you confirm:

That a second Economic Impact payment, also known as a stimulus payment, was sent.

That a first payment was sent. Some people received their first Economic Impact Payment in partial payments. If you received partial payments, the application will show only the most recent.

Your payment type: direct deposit or mail.

Data is updated once per day overnight, so there’s no need to check more than once per day.

Delayed checks

A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account, forcing them to wait longer for their money.

FOX21 viewer Amaris Miller is an H&R Block client who said she is very frustrated with the companies’ apparent lack of reliability.

H&R Block tweeted the following on Monday, saying the money should be there by the end of the day:

However, on Tuesday, the company tweeted that the direct deposits are ‘on their way.”

In addition, the company added, “H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring.”

