(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — With snow blowing in on Thursday, October 27 in the Pikes Peak Region, it is an important reminder to winterize your home for this winter season.

FOX Weather has compiled helpful tips on preparing for winter and the storms that may roll in:

First, check the local forecast. Keeping an eye on incoming weather allows for preparation time. You can check out the local forecast from the FOX21 Storm Team for all weather updates.

FOX Weather recommends having an emergency food reserve. Gather three days’ worth of non-perishable foods that don’t need to be heated to eat and a gallon of water per person per day. Don’t forget the can opener.

Check your pets. Have extra food and water for your pets and bring them inside. If they cannot be brought in, make sure they will be warm enough. “Place identifying collars and tags with your contact info on your pets. You can also microchip them.”

Get your family on the same page. Make an emergency plan that everyone knows in case of stressful situations. Know where your important documents are.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran