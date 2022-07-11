COLORADO SPRINGS — When visiting the doctor’s office do you feel rushed? Unheard?

At Get the Care You Deserve, the mission is to educate and empower individuals to calmly, compassionately and determinedly participate with medical personnel in the care and maintenance of their own health and the health of their family members.

Kathy Pendleton visited the FOX21 Morning News team to talk about how her frustrations and observations during the extended hospitalizations and recoveries of her own family members convinced her that errors occur regularly, although not maliciously.

In her business, Pendleton teaches people what to do to effectively manage their own health care and the health care of their families.