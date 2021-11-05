How to buy toys for the kids in your life

Instead of giving away toys your child isn’t playing with, put them away and bring them out a few months later as your child develops and finds new interests.

What to look for when buying toys for kids

If you’ve ever tried to buy toys for the kids in your life, you know that choosing the perfect toy amongst hundreds of items lining the toy aisle is no easy feat. While a toy must be age-appropriate, you also need it to be fun and exciting.

Fortunately, giving a child any toy is a guaranteed way to put a smile on their face. While kids might not appear picky about toys, there are still a few tricks to help you buy the best toys for the kids in your life.

What to consider when buying toys for kids

Going into a toy store or looking online can be overwhelming. Before you start searching, ask yourself a few questions to narrow down what would best fit the kids in your life.

Why do kids need toys?

While a mountain of toys certainly isn’t necessary, toys aren’t as frivolous as they might seem. The types of toys a child plays with can impact their mental, emotional, social and physical development. Playing with toys is not only fun, but can also be a learning tool.

For example, wooden blocks can foster creativity when a child imagines them as a person, animal or castle. Puzzles promote problem-solving and spatial relations skills, a trampoline encourages physical activity and builds muscle, while play-doh develops a child’s fine motor skills.

How to choose age-appropriate toys

Not all toys are appropriate for all ages, and there are a few developmental stages to be aware of when choosing toys.

0-12 months : Babies under one year old can’t move independently or see very far ahead of this. During this stage, focus on toys that stimulate the senses, including sight, sound and touch. Toys can be colorful, light up, noisy with rattling or crinkly sounds or easily gummed like these teething toys.

: Babies under one year old can’t move independently or see very far ahead of this. During this stage, focus on toys that stimulate the senses, including sight, sound and touch. Toys can be colorful, light up, noisy with rattling or crinkly sounds or easily gummed like these teething toys. 1-3 years : Toddlers will love anything that helps them use their newly learned motor skills, as well as those with an immediate cause and effect. They will love pushing and pulling, toys where they press a button and something immediately pops up, shape sorters and musical instruments.

: Toddlers will love anything that helps them use their newly learned motor skills, as well as those with an immediate cause and effect. They will love pushing and pulling, toys where they press a button and something immediately pops up, shape sorters and musical instruments. 3-5 years : Young kids are rapidly learning during this stage and using their creativity. Age-appropriate crafts are excellent, including modeling clay or sand. Educational toys like puzzles or alphabet games are as helpful as physical toys with exerting their endless energy.

: Young kids are rapidly learning during this stage and using their creativity. Age-appropriate crafts are excellent, including modeling clay or sand. Educational toys like puzzles or alphabet games are as helpful as physical toys with exerting their endless energy. 6-8 years : Kids at this stage are learning what they like and don’t like, so trying new toys like science kits, magnets or board games will be helpful. Friends are also important during this age, so they may want to do whatever their friends try.

: Kids at this stage are learning what they like and don’t like, so trying new toys like science kits, magnets or board games will be helpful. Friends are also important during this age, so they may want to do whatever their friends try. 8 years and up: By this stage, kids have started to develop their passions and personality, so buying them toys that pertain to their interests is essential. Mastering a task and a sense of completion is also crucial at this stage, so crafts, video games and sports items are great ideas.

How to find the best kids’ toys

Now that you have an idea of what you’re looking for, you have to find the best venue to find what you need and know how to find those toys at the best prices.

Shop on holidays

If you don’t need to purchase a gift right away, waiting until holidays like Black Friday or Cyber Monday will help you get the best deal. Research which toys they would like best and search for them on several different store sites to see if they have them in stock and verify the price. Also, don’t just do it once. Keep watching in the weeks before you plan to buy a toy to keep an eye out for any changes.

Promotional emails

While some people don’t love emails clogging their inboxes, promotional emails with deals can be especially helpful and save you money when buying kids’ toys. To get notified of the best deals without overloading your inbox with emails from countless stores, you can sign up for the BestReviews email list. They email the best deals each day from various places, and you can even specify your specific interests. This email list is also a great way to stay on top of the best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Make a list

Staying organized is essential in finding the best toys for the kids in your life. A list can keep you from overbuying and eliminate unwanted stress when searching for the best deals.

Best toys for the kids in your life

Are you still looking for where to start in your search? These are a few of the best toys for the kids in your life.



HiUnicorn Rainbow Pop It Fidget Toys

Fidget toys are excellent for kids with anxiety, stress or if they just can’t sit still. Kids can also play games with these pop its to learn about math and develop fine motor skills.

Sold by Amazon

Heelys Kids’ Voyager Tennis Shoe

Why would kids want to walk when they could skate using only their shoes? These Heelys feature a wheel in the sole of the heel to easily switch between walking and skating. They come in 15 different designs.

Sold by Amazon

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” Feature Dragon Blade

Any child who loves “Raya and the Last Dragon” will have a blast exerting their creativity and re-enacting scenes from the movie. It features motion-activated lights and sounds with a beautiful mix of colors and details.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Remote Control Dinosaur 20-inch Spinosaurus Toy

Not only will children be able to make this spinosaurus walk and shake its head using a remote control, but it also features lights and realistic roar sounds. It’s made of high-quality vinyl plastic and painted to look genuine.

Sold by Amazon

LOL Surprise! OMG Dance Dance Dance Miss Royale Fashion Doll

This package includes a removable front panel to reveal the image of your doll, which moves and dances when you pull the tab. It also comes with a black light to reveal additional glowing surprises.

Sold by Amazon

Roblox Six-Figure Action Collection

With these six famous characters from the world of Roblox, kids can create their own imaginative adventures or have fun with friends. Each package also comes with a redeemable code to unlock an exclusive virtual item on Roblox.

Sold by Amazon

LEGO Speed Champions Building Kit

This model car playset features a buildable Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and Lamborghini Urus ST-X with a start line and two figures. It comes with 663 pieces, so items are detailed and realistic.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

