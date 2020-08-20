How Security-Widefield’s hot housing stands out in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The saying goes in real estate, ‘it’s about location, location, location.’ For the Security-Widefield neighborhood in the 80911 zip code, the location means low prices, low prices, low prices.

“If you build the same house five miles up the road, it would be quite a bit different in price,” said Jessica Daniels, a local realtor just wrapping up a showing at a new development near Grinell Boulevard and Godfield Drive.

According to Realtor.com, it’s about $150,000 less for a home in the outskirt community of Colorado Springs than in the city proper.

The location is close to Peterson Air Force Base, closer to Fountain and Fort Carson, and close to the new Amazon facility.

“I think as far as appreciation rates, Colorado Springs is one of the best in the nation. So if you can just buy something and sit on it for five years, we’d definitely make our money on it.” said Kristin Agrimson, a prospective buyer for the area.

A fervent seller’s market, Daniels says there are four new build homes, nine single-family homes, and three townhomes on the market Wednesday. She says the local MLS chapter clocks the average list time as around five days.

Daniels can’t disagree with the Realtor.com report painting it as the hottest market in the country.

“I feel like our entire city is a really hot place – so I guess I was a little surprised to see just one zip code narrowed down and identified specifically.” she said,” But I’m not really surprised because of the price points.”

The report notes prices in 80911 were around $250,000 less than the average price in Denver.

It comes in a time of growth, as noted by the local Widefield School District 3, which has a long-range committee to look at trends in the area to best plan.

“We always welcome growth and we of course will continue to collaborate with developers who come into our area and we want to make sure we meet the needs of the community,” said Samantha Briggs, the communications director for District 3.

The district did introduce a new middle school to the area last year.