By now, you may have seen a new challenge flooding your social media feed: How it started VS how it’s going. So, what is the idea behind this challenge?

According to posts on social media, the challenge was started in hopes of spreading positivity in such a tough year due to COVID-19.

From jobs to relationships and even to weight loss transformations, people are posting two pictures to to help encourage others to continue to strive for their goals.

Here are some of the posts:

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/PRPkbRGCsF — Colorado Springs Airport (@COSAirport) October 15, 2020

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/JM4oKrpsa7 — Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA (@OlympicCityUSA) October 15, 2020

𝘓𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘵 𝘺𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘺 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘴𝘰𝘰𝘰𝘰…



How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/mmCLqq1zYe — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 9, 2020