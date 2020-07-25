Housing market remains strong despite pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — The pandemic has put the world at a standstill, but the housing market is staying strong.

This whole thing is shocking to me,” Owner of REMAX Properties Inc. Broker Joe Clement said. “You would think things would be slower, it’s not.”

Despite the pandemic, for many buying a home in Colorado Spring is worth the investment.

“They’re fighting for houses,” current buyer Pat Himelick said.

At the height of the pandemic, buyers were relying on videos, streaming devices, and photos to see houses. Some of them signing contracts before setting foot inside their next home.

“I was going through the home with them as if they were next to me and talking to them from flooring to grout and other details, that’s what they would want to see,” said Michelle Gutschick with Remax Advantage

Restrictions are now easing but the competition is not, according to Gutschick and Clement.

For example, Himelick had her eyes set on a home, within 24 hours of it being listed seven people were already interested. She says the home is a condo and within a gated community.

“Whoever buys it’ll be a bidding war,” Gutschik explained. “It just came on the market today and before it’s over it’ll be under contract by tonight.”

Their advice, if you’re a seller don’t wait.



“Don’t wait after the pandemic if you’re a seller the demand is high people just love coming here,” said Gutschick.

Be ready to fight.

“On the buyer’s side, you have to be on your toes and be ready to go and potentially make an offer with an escalation clause,” said Clement.