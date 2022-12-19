(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday, Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo in preparation for the oncoming storm which could see prolonged sub-zero temperatures.

Mayor Gradisar’s declaration commenced at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless. The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration.