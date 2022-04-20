EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to report of shots fired before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, in the 26300 block of Big Springs Road in an unincorporated area of El Paso County.

EPSO said the person who called in the incident reported someone fired a round into their home and a bullet killed their cat. The caller also reported another resident just up the road in the 2500 block of Soap Weed Road was also hit by a bullet and was bleeding.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene at the home on Soap Weed Road, they found a woman bleeding from her nose. An Ellicott Fire crew responded, assessed the woman, and determined her injury did not require hospital treatment.

EPSO’s investigation revealed four separate homes were struck by gunfire.

3500 block of Soap Weed Road

1000 block of North Ellicott Highway

2 homes located in the 26300 block of Big Springs Road.

EPSO is asking the community to provide us with any information that may assist in solving this crime. You can call the Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 719-634-7867.