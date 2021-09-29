During the pandemic if you were one of those people who went out on a whim and bought a dog, and maybe they don’t have the best of manners yet, we have some great news for you! A local boarding and behavior center in Colorado Springs is teaching pups a thing or two about behaving right. House of Dog Training offers everything from doggy dayschool, to private lessons, and even boarding options. Click here to learn more, or book your pup their next class.
House of Dog Training is here for Fido!
by: Sarah Ferguson, Shawn ShanlePosted: / Updated: