House fire in Old Colorado City Thursday, firefighter injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) put out a blaze on a house fire in Old Colorado City area of Colorado Springs Thursday evening.

Engine 3 reported seeing fire showing from the front of the home located at 2717 W. Platte Ave. just before 4:30 p.m. FOX21 crews report that no one was inside at the time of the fire. There is heavy fire damage and the fire was knocked out within an hour.

One firefighter was injured while battling the flames. No word on his condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.