Hot air balloon makes emergency landing with Colorado Springs Councilman on board

COLORADO SPRINGS — A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing in the heart of Colorado Springs over the weekend. The craft, one participating in the city’s Labor Day Lift Off event, touched down on the grounds of the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind on Sunday.

The pilot, Hector Corominas, said the crowd at the landing site was excited to see the balloon land.

“The kids were great,” he said. “It was nice to entertain them. They want me to come up and do a stand up for them later.”

City Councilman Randy Helms and his wife were passengers in this particular hot air balloon. Helms, a former Air Force Academy pilot, said this ride was quite an adventure.

“He hit some wind and had to land it and go down,” Helms said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Corominas said he will visit the school again, but that return, he said, will be better planned.