Hospital staffer on Fort Carson tests positive for coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS– Fort Carson says a COVID-19 positive Department of the Army civilian who works at Evans Army Community Hospital and is now safe in isolation at home.

A Fort Carson spokesperson says the female healthcare worker who is in her 60s, has had limited contact with select patients and staff who have been notified and are being monitored by Fort Carson Public Health.

Fort Carson says the woman will remain in isolation in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Fort Carson Public Health guidelines.

Units and activities across Fort Carson have been prepared in the event a Soldier, family member or civilian employee was diagnosed with COVID-19. We are working with our total Army partners in a unified effort, and will follow risk-based measures consistent with guidance from the Department of Defense and the CDC. The civilian is in good spirits and does not require hospitalization at this time. We remain committed to the health protection of our Fort Carson community while maintaining readiness and the ability to defend the nation. Brandy Gill, Media Relations, Fort Carson

Saturday March 21, Fort Carson Army Post received a Colorado National Guard Soldier who tested positive for COVID-19. Click here for the full story.

For more information on Fort Carson’s coronavirus response, click here.

Photo courtesy: @maurice_paez