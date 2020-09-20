Horse rescued after sinking in mud at Lakewood park

LAKEWOOD, Colo.,– Metro area first responders saved a horse that sunk neck deep in mud at the Bear Creek Lake Park Saturday in Lakewood.

Lakewood Animal Control, West Metro Fire and Bear Creek Lake Park Rangers responded to the call.

West Metro Fire reports the owner was walking the horse near the lake when it spooked, got into a muddy area and started sinking. At one point, the horse was having a hard time keeping its head out of the mud.

Firefighters used plywood as a platform as they dug down through the mud far enough to free the horse, using a rope to pull him out.

Lakewood police explain the horse was treated on the spot by an emergency veterinarian. The horse is expected to fully recover.