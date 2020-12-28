Horse rescue sees large increase in horse surrenders due to pandemic struggles

ELLICOTT – The Next Step Horse Rescue in Ellicott is over its capacity after a series of owner surrenders in the last few months.

The stable right now has 40 rescue horses on the property. They said they have reached a point where so many are horses are being surrendered that they have had to make a waitlist, with 11 horses currently on the list.

“We have had a huge increase in horses being surrendered that’s what is hitting us,” Frederick Banks, the Volunteer Coordinator with Next Step Horse Rescue said.

Banks said right now with COVID and so many families struggling a lot of people have no choice but to surrender their horses. He said because horses are so large, they are expensive to feed and care for.

“They deserve the same chance as any other animal. It’s important to us because these horses didn’t ask for this,” Banks said.

Banks said because of the coronavirus the stable hasn’t been able to have many fundraising raising events, which he said helps them cover the costs to take care of the animals. He said another hurdle this year is the requirement to have fewer volunteers on the property.

He said on top of that, they have had fewer opportunities for meet and greets, which are crucial to getting horses connected with potential forever families.

“We have seen an increase of 15% of what our normal numbers are and we are working well above our operating capacity,” Banks said.

The non-profit said they are in need of volunteers, donations and adopters.

If you would like to get in contact with Next Step Horse Rescue you can at this link.

Tap here to DONATE. You can also contact them via phone at: (719) 213-9144.