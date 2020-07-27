Horse rescue re-opens to the public after closing due to pandemic

ELLICOTT – The Next Step Horse Rescue had their first “Open Barn” on Sunday since being closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic back in March.

“A lot of the funding and resources came to a screeching halt,” Freddie Banks, a handler at Next Step Horse Rescue said.

The “Open Barn” events allow people in the community to come in and meet the horses. The last “Open Barn” was in October. They usually host them quarterly. One that was supposed to be hosted at the start of 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic.

“Without having our fundraisers this entire year, as a rescue, we are for sure feeling the pinch,” Danielle Leftridge, the shelter manager said.

The non-profit was founded in 2008 and eventually made it’s way to southern Colorado.

“These horses don’t understand what COVID is. They don’t understand what a pandemic is. All they know is they want to be loved and cared for,” Banks said.

The rescue stated that they get their horses from law enforcement agencies, humane societies and shelter to shelter transfers. They do not get the horses from auctions or feedlots.

“We feel it is our civic duty to provide a sanctuary for injured, abused, neglected, and unwanted horses by offering emergency relief, refuge, medical care, rehabilitation and adoption services and to provide education in the arenas of proper horse ownership, responsibility, health and care to horse owners, horse lovers and provide a community connection to all,” according to a statement from their Facebook page.

During the summer, according to the rescue, they usually host kids camps like Boy and Girl Scout groups to come out and learn about the horses and interact with them, but again, because of the coronavirus that was all canceled.

“This was the first time we were able to have a live event on the property since the whole thing with COVID-19 started up,” Banks said.

The rescue stated they didn’t get approved for any grants during the pandemic. With nearly 20 horses on the property to take care of, they said fundraising is needed now more than ever.

“With our horses we have currently, it takes over $6,000 a month just to feed them. That doesn’t include the vet or the farrier,” Leftridge said.