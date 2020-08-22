Horse rescue on the mend after tornado-like storm

ELLICOTT, Colo. — Next Step Horse Rescue just east of Colorado Springs is recovering after a storm called a microburst brought strong winds and rain, damaging several parts of their stables.

“I told my volunteers to hunker down inside the barn. We really thought it was a tornado. I thought the whole barn was going to go,” Betina Tacoronte, the President of Next Step Horse Rescue, said.

Tacoronte said on Thursday, five volunteers and herself were preparing for an anticipated inspection when the storm she says came out of nowhere.

“It was a beautiful day. We got everything cleaned up, and around 3 or 4, we had a gust of wind and rain. Then in 10 seconds, it was all over,” Tacoronte said.

She said the storm lasted for about ten minutes. When they came out of the barn when it finished she said the damage was clear as day.

“When I looked up I could see our roof going up for two feet and coming down,” Tacoronte said.

The majority of the fields were flooded with water, and several of the run-in pasture sheds were also destroyed. One horse shelter, she said they aren’t even sure where it went.

Tacoronte said, “It probably lasted 10 minutes and it was the longest 10 minutes of my life.”

We had FOX21 Meterolgoist Valerie Mills explain what a microburst is.

“It can be scary and just as dangerous as a tornado cause those winds can get up to tornado level,” Mills explained.

According to Mills, the difference is tornado winds go more circular while microburst winds go straight down then out.

“There was no sirens, nothing on our phones. We didn’t know it was coming,” Tacoronte said.

Tacoronte says three of the 38 horses on the property were injured. They are looking for community support in recovering from this storm; she said they expect nearly $25,000 in damages, which doesn’t even touch vet bills.

If you would like to volunteer to help rebuild or donate parts, you can contact the rescue here. They are also looking for monetary donations.

An Ellicott Boy Scout Troop 808 came out to help.

The rescues American flag was shredded during the storm, so the troop came out to retire it. They held a ceremony to take it down and will burn it correctly according to their troop master, Chester Brant.

Brant said the new flag was actually donated by Lowe’s when the troop shared the rescues story.