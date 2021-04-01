Hoot Hoot Hooray! Two great horned owlets rescued in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Something to hoot about in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) along with Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued two great horned owlets Thursday.

The baby owls had fallen out of their nest but were reunited with their family, thanks to CSFD and CPW.

Hoo saved the baby owl…Truck 9 did!! Way to go Truckies. We worked with @COParksWildlife to reunite the family #ColoradoSpringsFire pic.twitter.com/wbUG6Qmy4e — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 1, 2021

Firefighter Eli Neshiem put them back in the nest with station 9. The owls won’t be ready to fly for 30 days or so and their mother was watching the rescue nearby.

WATCH as @COParksWildlife Officer Corey Adler explains the #wildlife #rescue Thursday in #ColoradoSprings and what to do if you find baby wildlife such as owls, other birds or deer. pic.twitter.com/uMLvVATUF6 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 1, 2021

Normally when @COParksWildlife officers call in firefighters, it's to help get a bear out of a tree. But this time, we asked @CSFDPIO to help us get two Great Horned owlets back into their tree in #ColoradoSprings. They were happy to help. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/UzLVkbdxV2 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 1, 2021

“Before this all happened, the mom was in the tree she flew off into the north but she’ll likely come back when we leave this area,” CPW Officer Corey Adler said. “Hopefully they don’t come out again. Hopefully, they’ll stay in there for another 30-35 days then they’ll have enough feathers, and muscles so they can do some flights and fly away from the nest.”

If you see hawks, eagles, or owls on the ground call CPW office at (719) 227-5200 but if it is after hours call Colorado State Patrol at (303) 239-4501.