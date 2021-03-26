Honor victims of Boulder shooting through community-wide moment of silence

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder has organized a collective moment of silence to honor the lives lost during the recent mass shooting in Boulder.

The event is titled “Ten Together: Moment of silence for victims of the Boulder shooting.” Boulder community members and all who wish to support the community during this difficult time are invited to participate wherever they may be. The impact of this tragedy stretches across the community and nation.

Participants are asked to step outside at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and take 10 slow breaths, followed by 10 minutes of silence. Each breath and each minute are to honor the 10 lives lost in the tragic Boulder shooting. Participants are also invited to put a fire-safe candle or light in a front window.

Though the initial event is held on Saturday, the city invites all who are able to continue this practice for 10 days.

“It is deeply unfortunate that we can’t gather together in traditional ceremonies of collective grief and healing due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. “But we still want to create space for everyone in our community to safely share comfort together in this difficult time as we honor the memories of those lost in the Boulder shooting.”

The city asks social media users to share their thoughts and support using #BoulderStrong or #TenTogetherBoulder. Those interested can add a profile frame to their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media accounts to honor victims of the tragedy.

More content is available at bouldercolorado.gov/boulderstrong, including a phone background, desktop background, printable posters, and more.