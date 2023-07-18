(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office (EPCCO) released its Annual Coroner’s Report for 2022, which showed a significant increase in homicides, motorcyclist deaths, and deaths by those experiencing homelessness across Southern Colorado.

In 2022, EPCCO performed a total of 1,464 autopsies (a 4% increase over 2021), which included 1,039 from El Paso County and 425 others from 22 surrounding counties with Fremont (87), Teller (48), and Chaffee (36) counties having the highest numbers of autopsies performed.

Category 2022 2021 Deaths Due to Homicide 78 61 Deaths Due to Accidents 395 (28 motorcyclist deaths) 385 (19 motorcyclist deaths) Homeless Deaths 121 78 Data is courtesy of EPCCO

According to EPCCO, 2022 saw a significant increase in homicides due to increases in every category. For individuals who died while experiencing homelessness, there was a significant increase (55%), due to homicides (11) and fentanyl (35) related deaths. There was also a 10% increase in completed suicides over 2021, with 194 in 2022 and 176 the previous year.

In 2022, there were 216 Drug Related Accidental Deaths, representing a 5% reduction from the previous year, which saw 227 deaths.

While total deaths in this category saw a decrease, total fentanyl deaths increased by 16% in 2022 and Methamphetamine related deaths also increased by 8%.

Drug Related Accidental Deaths 2022 2021 Methamphetamine (+/- other meds) 48 56 Methamphetamine + Fentanyl (+/- other meds) 42 15 Fentanyl 36 45 Data is courtesy of EPCCO

To view the full 2022 Coroner’s Report, click the link above.