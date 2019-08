EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting on Shining Star Drive on July 31, 2019 as 35-year-old Daniel Hunt.

Deputies identified the suspect as Daniel Gray, 40. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Daniel Gray / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Shining Star Drive is in the area of Marksheffel Boulevard and Drennan Road. Deputies said they were called to the scene to investigate a domestic disturbance.