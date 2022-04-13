COLORADO SPRINGS — 38-year-old Deka Simmons is under arrest in connection with a homicide in March – the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking information in the investigation.

Simmons was arrested on Thursday, April 7 by the CSPD Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (VOFTF) and the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU). During the course of the investigation, the victim was identified as 48-year-old Daxcimo Ceja of Colorado Springs.

This continues to be an active and open investigation, though a mug shot of Simmons could not be released yet, according to a press release from CSPD. The investigation was initiated on March 30th.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This marks the 17th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. There were five homicides at this time last year.