Homeless man arrested for starting grass fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews responded to a small grass fire off Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews on scene of a grass fire at 4355 Buckingham Dr. Wildland 9 is the first unit on scene with other CSFD companies responding. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 29, 2021

Firefighters say the fire burned less than an acre of land, and they were on scene within minutes. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities arrested a homeless man after they believe the cigarette he was smoking started the fire.

Colorado Springs Fire Department Sgt. Fred Walker said, “I want the public to be safe right now during this red flag warning, high fire danger, and high winds. Smoking carelessly can create a fire quickly.”