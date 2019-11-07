Homeless camp fire doused in Colorado Springs

CSFD responds to a homeless camp fire on November 11, 2019. / Mike Duran, FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department rushed out to a homeless camp fire Thursday afternoon.

It burned a 30 x 30 area south of Galley Road and west of Wooten Road.

Temperatures dipped into the 30s Thursday and fire officials say it’s likely the fire was started for warmth and abandoned without being properly extinguished.

The fire started in a ravine on private property and, the Colorado Springs Homeless Outreach Team says, if they find the person responsible, that person could face criminal charges.

Heat from the fire also prompted small propane tank explosions and created a plume of thick, dark smoke.

The CSFD said they’re called out to homeless camp fires several times a week.