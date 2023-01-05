(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Fire Protection District and Cañon City Police reported a fire under the South 9th Street bridge over the Arkansas River on Thursday, Jan. 5.

According to the City, the fire was near the intersection of South 9th Street and Vine Street, just north of the Arkansas River and Arkansas River Trail. Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is assisting the fire protection district and asked the community to avoid the area.

The public should expect traffic delays on South 9th Street until crews have cleared the area.

The Cañon City Fire Protection District said on Facebook that the fire began in a homeless camp under the bridge over the Arkansas River, but stated the fire was under control. The fire protection district said the roadway and bridge will be closed for the fire investigation for an undetermined amount of time.

The fire protection district encouraged anyone traveling in the area to use South 4th Street or Reynolds Avenue as alternate river crossing routes.

Courtesy: Cañon City Area Fire Protection District

There have been no reports of damage to any structures in the area, and no reported injuries, the city said.