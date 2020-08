EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A fire broke out at home on Glenwood Drive south east of Colorado Springs in the Stratmoor neighborhood.

The call came in around 5 p.m. of a home explosion according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

When crews got there, they found there has not been an explosion but a fire started by gas in the garage.

According to crews on scene, the homeowner had minor injuries.

Officials could not confirm the extent of the damage.