(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An intruder was apparently shot at a home near Bear Creek Regional Park on Tuesday evening, June 27.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a shooting was reported just after 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Nebula Court, which appears to be the result of an intruder situation.

CSPD could not confirm who had been shot or who fired a weapon, but did confirm one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Courtesy: FOX21 News chief photojournalist Mike Duran

CSPD did say the homicide unit responded to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing situation. FOX21 News has a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.