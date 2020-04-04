Home Depot donates masks, supplies to Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo.,– On Saturday, Pueblo Police received a donation from the Home Depot to support officers while working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pueblo Police shared the good news on their Twitter and Facebook pages:

Pueblo Police Dept. would like to thank our friends @HomeDepot for donating thousands of disposable gloves, 3M filters, masks, toilet paper, Lysol sprays, and paper towels to the department. Thanks to manager Steven Lynch and his staff! Twitter: Pueblo Police

