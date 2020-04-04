Live Now
Trump holds coronavirus briefing at the White House

Home Depot donates masks, supplies to Pueblo Police

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo.,– On Saturday, Pueblo Police received a donation from the Home Depot to support officers while working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pueblo Police shared the good news on their Twitter and Facebook pages:

Pueblo Police Dept. would like to thank our friends @HomeDepot for donating thousands of disposable gloves, 3M filters, masks, toilet paper, Lysol sprays, and paper towels to the department. Thanks to manager Steven Lynch and his staff!

Twitter: Pueblo Police

>>To read more about the coronavirus in Colorado, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local