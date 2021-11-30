Holocaust survivors mark Hanukkah at Jerusalem Western Wall

Holocaust survivors dance during a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony at the Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million other Jews who were killed by the Nazis. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Several dozen Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis.

The candle-lighting was organized by the Jewish Claims Conference at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, the holiest place where Jews can pray.

Holocaust survivors dance during a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony at the Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million other Jews who were killed by the Nazis. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Holocaust survivors dance during a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony in their honor at the Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million other Jews who were killed by the Nazis. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Colette Avital, chair of the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, center, speaks with relatives of a Holocaust survivor who recently passed away, during a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony at the Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million other Jews who were killed by the Nazis. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Dignitaries and religious leaders light the menorah on the third night of Hanukkah at the Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million other Jews who were killed by the Nazis. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

It was accompanied by online event featuring statements by Jewish, Israeli and German leaders.

Israel is home to an aging population of around 175,000 Holocaust survivors. The Claims Conference says it is providing financial support for over 260,000 survivors worldwide.