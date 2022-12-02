(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Make-A-Wish is hosting a Holiday Wish Store at Children’s Hospital Colorado Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.

Kids who aren’t able to get out to shop and join in holiday festivities in public will have a chance to enjoy the season through the Holiday Wish Store. Children can choose gifts with their personal shoppers.

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

“Nearly 500 children with critical illnesses will visit the Holiday Wish Store during the Friday and Saturday shifts. All of the invited children have either received a wish from Make-A-Wish Colorado or are patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado,” Children’s Hospital said.

Each gift chosen gets wrapped and tagged. Children get a gift of their own, get to visit with Santa, and get to enjoy entertainment provided by costumed characters too.

Children’s Hospital said, “The Make-A-Wish Colorado Holiday Wish Store was created in 1986 so that children who may be unable to visit public spaces due to their medical conditions can select and provide gifts to their family members who often make significant sacrifices during the child’s medical treatment.”

The shopping will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the 34th year that Make-A-Wish Colorado is presenting the Holiday Wish Store which is sponsored by Mager Law Group.