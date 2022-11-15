(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The 19th Annual Holiday in Lights parade returns to Pueblo West on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s parade called, ‘Deck the Halls’ will begin at Joe Martinez Boulevard and Palmer Park Drive. The parade will continue north on Joe Martinez Blvd. to Civic Center Park, where refreshments and family activities will be provided.

At Civic Center Park, there will also be a community tree lighting and fireworks, along with hot cocoa and cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also have a special float at the end of the parade.

All streets within the parade route will be closed on Dec. 3 during the event, and online entries for this year’s parade must be submitted here, by Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Those interested in being part of this year’s parade can drop off their ‘entry fee,’ a new unwrapped toy or toys, to the Pueblo West Parks and Recreation office (340 East Hahns Peak Avenue), between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the week of Nov. 28.

All donations will be given to children on the Pueblo West Parks and Recreation office’s family Christmas basket list.

The parade lineup begins at 4:30 p.m. and all entrants must be in place by 5 p.m. The parade, which is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., is presented by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District and the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce.