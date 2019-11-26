Holiday crime prevention safety tips

PUEBLO, Colo. — City officials want to make sure you and your recently purchased presents are safe.

Police want you to always be aware of your surroundings. If you see something or someone suspicious in the parking lot or store notify security, store employees, and/or call the police.

While shopping:

• Park in well-lit areas. Try to avoid parking by anything that limits the visibility of you and your vehicle. If you have a panic button on your key fob use it to create noise if confronted by a suspicious person.

• Never leave your vehicle running unattended or with pets, children inside.

• Avoid carrying large purses and large amounts of cash with you and carry your purse on your front side and across your body close to you.

• Lock your doors immediately after entering or exiting your car.

• Never leave purses or wallets or any other items of value unattended in your car. If you leave store purchases in your car, lock them in your trunk or keep them in a non-visible area.

• If your credit card is lost, stolen, or misused, notify your card issuer immediately.

At home:

• Be certain that you are locking your doors and windows when you leave your home. When leaving home for an extended time, have a neighbor or friend watch your house and pick up newspapers, packages, and mail.

• To prevent Porch Pirate thefts schedule packages to be picked up from deliverer, purchase lockbox, deliver to your work or another family member who will be home.

• Leave a radio or television on so the house looks and sounds occupied and consider indoor and outdoor lights on an automatic timer.

• Large displays of holiday gifts should not be visible through the windows and doors of your home.

• Be sure your Christmas tree is mounted on a sturdy base, so children, elderly, or family pets cannot pull it over on themselves. If you use lights on your Christmas tree, ensure the wiring is not damaged or frayed.

• Cut down the boxes of gifts you have received prior to placing them in your trash can outside (Criminals love to see what you just received). Be sure to update your Record of Belongings list (serial numbers, descriptions etc. on your items of value). This form is available at www.pueblo.us/police under Crime Prevention Tab.

Filing a report:

If you have no suspect information and no evidence for an officer to collect, you can self-report by clicking here or come to Pueblo Police Department’s front lobby (200 S. Main St.) during normal business hours to make a report.

If you have suspect information or evidence an officer needs to obtain, please call Pueblo Police at 553-2502 or if it’s an emergency or crime in progress call 911.