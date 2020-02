COLORADO SPRINGS— If you live in the Pikes Peak Region and in the mood for delicious BBQ, don’t worry, Slinger Smokehouse & Saloon has you covered.

They are located at 5853 Palmer Park Blvd Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Everyone is welcome to come out and savor their mouthwatering menu.

From bacon cannoli to a delicious burnt-ends sandwich, you name it, they have it.

All meats are smoked in house using real wood and no pellets.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.