Hockey team pauses activities due to player testing positive for COVID-19 at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado College hockey team has paused all team-related activities (including practice) for 14 days due to a player receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, according to the college.



The positive result was detected during COVID-19 preseason surveillance testing of the team, which is conducted every week as required by NCAA policy.



The student-athletes are currently quarantined. The college is conducting contact tracing, which will determine the impact on coaching staff and support staff.



The school says more information will be shared once it is determined how the team’s competition schedule will be affected.

In addition to weekly testing of NCAA student-athletes, all students, faculty, and staff who work on campus participate in randomized weekly testing.

Here is the latest COVID-19 data for Colorado College:

>>Click here to view the Colorado College COVID-19 dashboard.