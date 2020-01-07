Hit and run suspect arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Around 4:15 Monday morning, the Pueblo Police Department received a report of a suspicious truck with a loud exhaust in the area of the 400 block of Michigan Avenue.

An officer was nearby when she observed a white Dodge truck traveling erratically on Abriendo Avenue. The officer attempted to contact the truck and it sped off. In compliance with department policy, the officer did not engage in a pursuit.

According to police, the truck then began traveling eastbound on the W. 4th Street Bridge in the westbound lanes. The truck rounded the curve near the Midtown Shopping Center where it collided with a white sedan that was traveling westbound. The sedan was occupied by an adult woman driving and her six-year-old child.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Pueblo Fire Department. Both the driver and her child were airlifted to hospitals in Denver and Colorado Springs, respectively, with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, 31-year-old Jeremy Molina, fled the scene on foot but was later taken into custody by officers at approximately 11:30 a.m. Molina had a female passenger in the truck who also sustained serious injuries. The truck had been reported stolen.

Molina, a parole client who was recently released from prison, had narcotics in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Molina was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Several additional charges will be filed against Molina regarding the auto theft and the traffic crash pending the outcome of the investigation, which is currently active.