COLORADO SPRINGS — A person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police Department says the crash happened near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Monterrey.

They say a car was hit and then headed down the road and lost control.

The car crashed near the off-ramp near Circle Drive and Union Blvd.

The CSPD Major Crash team is on scene.

CSPD has not released any more information at this time.