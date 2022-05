COLORADO SPRINGS – A historic Church turned food, drink and community space, is serving up delicious drinks and tasty bites Downtown.

The Carter Payne is home to Immerse Cuisine, Local Relic Artisan Ales, Crusade Wine Bar, and Araucana Bespoke Cocktails. They also have the Cellar downstairs, where weddings and events are held, along with a patio outside to enjoy.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson took a tour inside the unique and elevated food hall, for a taste of what guests can expect.