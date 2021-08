FLORENCE, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol in Florence was keeping the public clear of downtown due to a fire in a historic building downtown, which began burning early on Thursday.

H115 is closed at H67 in downtown Florence while firefighters battle a structure fire in a historic building. Local detour in place. Closure until at least noon pic.twitter.com/jepvUXEScx — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) August 5, 2021

The Florence Volunteer Fire Department had crews working on the fire in the 200 block of West Main.

The cause of this fire and the extent of damages are unclear as yet.

