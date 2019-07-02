Hill Climb drivers aware of the risks of racing

CASCADE, Colo. — Reaction from other racers after a driver lost his life competing in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Sunday.

Carlin Dunne dies after crashing towards the end of the race. Seven people associated with the race have died in the 97-year history, not all have been competitors.

The Pikes Peak Hill Climb is not for the faint of heart, drivers call it the super bowl of racing.

It takes a lot of prep, everything from how the cars made to bringing oxygen with them on the drive.

Dan Novembre an 11-year veteran driver knows all it takes to get behind the wheel.

“It’s got over 800 horsepower, and when you hit that accelerator pedal it feels good,” said Novembre. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

He used to volunteer with his dad and work races every year.

“It kind of started, a family thing,” said Novembre.

He started out as a rookie on the half dirt half paved course, now he’s with the best of the best drivers, who come together for the Race to the Clouds.

“This event is unique because we are going up a mountain, the air gets really thin at the top. We have to deal with weather, you have to deal with wildlife, so the car has to be prepared a certain way,” Novembre said.

Now he’s sharing his love with his kids.

“It’s a joy to have them involved to see what they are interested in,” said Novembre.

He’s got four kids at home and one on the way, but his second family is the other drivers.

Though Novembre has a degree in mechanical engineering that gives him a leg up on the car stuff, he says you don’t have to be an engineer to race.

“As we come together for Peak Week, everyone had different backgrounds,” Novembre said. “It’s almost like a family reunion, because there are people from Europe and Asia, all over the place. We haven’t seen them in a year so it’s like, ‘Hey how are you doing?’ You know hugs and all that stuff.”

He knows there are inherent risks of the sport, and even crashed this year during practice.

“I did have an accident on Wednesday slide coming out of a turn,” said Novembre. “I ended up putting it into the snow banks that were up there. It’s not really snow its more like ice, it’s a wall of ice. I damaged the car pretty well, it looked really bad.”

He still raced part of the course in Sunday’s race, towards the end officials closed the track due to poor weather conditions.

After his crash, he reflects on a fellow racers death this year. Carlin Dunne crashed just short of the finish line.

“We all know what we are signing up for, it is dangerous especially on a race like this,” Novembre said. “There’s no room for error, there is either a cliff or a wall on each side.”

Dan thinks the crash could have something to do with road conditions. Because Dunne was all about safety.

“He lead the safety program. It’s sad that someone who cared so much about that, had a tragic accident like this,” said Novembre. “Pavement above tree line is just not very conductive. The freezing, thawing, it creates these big frost heaves. They try to patch the road as much as possible, but the road changes almost daily. You can see a new bump. Pretty much the last two miles of the race, you’re just kind of holding on.”

Dunne even interviewing with CNN just days before the crash talking about safety, but Novembre keeps racing because he knows Dunne would want them to pass up a green flag.

“You take the necessary precautions, many people look at it who are not familiar with it and think it might be recklessly abandoned just a bunch of guys twisting the throttle and riding into oblivion, but we take it very very seriously,” Dunne said in the interview.

“All you can do is honor him and just keep racing,” said Novembre.