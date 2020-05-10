Hiker trapped in whirlpool rescued in California

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) — A quick-thinking off-duty officer helped save a 24-year-old California hiker who was trapped in a whirlpool on Saturday.

The hiker was trying to cross Angel Falls when he became trapped in the fast-moving spring water.

Off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Brent Donley, who was hiking nearby, used a strap from his backpack and tied it around a branch so the hiker could grab it.

He then threw the branch to the man and talked him through the rescue.

Angel Falls is a main attraction for hikers along Willow Creek Trail – which has been deemed dangerous due to the slippery rocks along the path.

