(LA JUNTA/LAS ANIMAS, Colo.) — Highway 50 is closed eastbound at Mile Marker 383, due to a vehicle fire in the area. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) posted on X (formally known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Aug. 15 about the vehicle fire and said it would be an “extended closure.”

CSP first notified the public about the vehicle fire and closure between La Junta and Las Animas, just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and advised drivers to use Highway 194 as an alternate route.