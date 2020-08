HARTSEL Colo.,– A two-car crash shut down the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 9 on Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol tells FOX21 the call came in around 11:45 a.m. and it is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

Traffic is backed up and CDOT advises to use alternate routes.

US 24 EB/WB: Road closed between CO 9 and Mariposa Av. The intersection of CO 9 and US 24 is closed due to a crash, use alternate route https://t.co/wVCQnpSIah — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 23, 2020

No further information has been released at this time.