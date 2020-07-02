Highest level of drought creeps into SE Colorado

As of the latest Drought Monitor update, Southern Colorado is now experiencing the highest level of drought. The far SE Plains has seen a steady climb in drought conditions for most of the year, now rising to Exceptional Drought levels over most of Baca and part of Prowers County.

It’s not just the SE plains that is dealing with drought. All of Southern Colorado is under some level of drought as of July 7, 2020. In late April El Paso County had no drought, while all areas along and S of HWY 50 were experiencing abnormally dry to severe levels of drought… drought conditions have steadily crept north since then, now covering El Paso County in mostly moderate to extreme levels of drought and Pueblo County in Severe to extreme drought levels.

The return of a monsoonal pattern, though not the ideal set up, heading into the Fourth of July weekend promises rain chances for all of S Colorado. This is good news for our drought-stricken communities, especially to the SE where farmers and ranchers depend heavily on the rain. On Friday storms stay near I-25 and to the W but will spread across all of S Colorado on Saturday with widespread but spotty activity into Sunday. This will likely not provide enough for any lasting drought relief but will help to mitigate fire danger over the holiday weekend. Check out the full forecast here.