COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Garden of the Gods Park on Thursday afternoon, after an adult and juvenile became “stuck on the rocks” while climbing in the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire 2857 JUNIPER WAY LP Garden of the Gods Park CATHEDRAL SPIRES HIGH ANGLE RESCUE. One adult and one juvenile stuck on the rocks. CSFD crews on scene. No injuries reported, unable to get down on their own. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 27, 2021

By 5 p.m. crews had located the victims, determined they had not suffered any injuries, and were working on getting them down safely.

