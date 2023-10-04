(COLORADO) — Agencies across the state of Colorado are sharing a warning message from the nonprofit, Safehope, for those who may be in abusive situations to power off their devices during a national alert test that is set to go out on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 4 across the country.

The Saguache County Office of Emergency Management shared the warning message on social media Wednesday morning and said, “If you are a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, or if you are in a similar situation and have a hidden cell phone, please plan to power off your device on October 4th.”

Safehope, which “provides advocacy and support to all survivors, and secondary victims of domestic and sexual violence,” sent out a caution message on Facebook Tuesday.

“This can be a safety risk for those in abusive situations. During the test, phones may emit a loud noise and alert abusers to the location of hidden phones even if the phone is on silent. National alerts cannot be turned off on cell phones either,” warned Safehope on Facebook. “If you or someone you know has a hidden emergency phone, please switch it off during the test.”

If you need help right now, call TESSA at (719) 633-1462. TESSA is a safe house and resource center located in Colorado Springs for domestic violence victims.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), it will conduct the national test in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET (12:20 p.m. local time).

