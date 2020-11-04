Hickenlooper clinches U.S. Senate seat

National Governors Association Chairman Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, listens to NGA Vice Chairman Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, speaks at the National Press Club, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, outlining the governors’ collective priorities for 2015 during a State of the State Address. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has been elected to the United States Senate, Fox News says.

Hickenlooper, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in one of the most expensive and widely watched Senate races in the country.

Cory Gardner released the following statement following the announcement:

Thank you, Colorado! Serving you is the honor of my life, and I can’t wait to be your Senator. https://t.co/KuUD2VwLJP — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) November 4, 2020

Gardner was trailing Hickenlooper in recent polls by approximately eight points, according to FiveThirtyEight. In fact, given the likelihood of a Hickenlooper victory, both Republicans and Democrats recently withdrew campaign spending from the race.

Gardner was first elected to the Senate in 2014. This was his first reelection effort.

Hickenlooper began running for Senate after a short-lived campaign for U.S. president. He dropped out of that race in August 2019.

Before running for president, Hickenlooper served as Colorado’s governor for two terms. Prior to that, he was mayor of Denver.

During Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign, a state ethics commission found he violated the state’s gift ban in two of six complaints filed against him. His campaign called the complaints a “political smear.”

Click here for all Election 2020 results