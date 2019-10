Herniated disk in neck to sideline Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco against Browns

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns because of a herniated disk in his neck, coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

Brandon Allen will start in the game at Empower Field at Mile High. The team will decide between Drew Lock and Brett Rypien to be Allen’s backup later in the week.

Lock, who is recovering from a preseason thumb injury, has been practicing and being the backup “is a possibility,” Fangio said.

Trainers were seen on the sideline working on Flacco’s neck late in the loss to the Colts.

Fangio said it’s possible Flacco could be placed on injured reserve, but surgery is not being considered “right at this minute.”

The Broncos have a bye after Sunday’s game.

The Broncos have lost two in a row and are 2-6 this season after Sunday’s 15-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.