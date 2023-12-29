(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo) — The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted to social media on Friday morning, Dec. 29 about a ‘historic first’ during President Joe Biden’s visit to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) in June of 2023.

DHS wrote that during the President’s visit in June, he was “supported by an all-female Secret Service transportation team,” calling it a “historic first.”

Courtesy: DHS, the photo is of the all-female Secret Service transportation team that supported the President during his visit in June 2023 to the USAFA in Colorado Springs.

On June 1, Biden was in Colorado Springs for the 2023 USAFA graduation ceremony, where he delivered the commencement speech.